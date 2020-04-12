Coronavirus: Islamabad district admin reverses orders to reopen OPDs

ISLAMABAD: In view of growing number of coronavirus cases in the capital city, the Islamabad district administration on Sunday took back its decision to reopen the outpatient departments (OPDs) at the hospitals, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the district administration has withdrawn its orders to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the city.

Earlier on April 9, the Islamabad district administration had decided to resume out-patient departments (OPDs) services in the public and private hospitals.

Read More: Islamabad’s admin decides to reopen OPDs at public, private hospitals

According to a handout issued by the administration, closure of the OPDs in federal capital was creating problems for those eyeing treatment of diseases other than coronavirus.

“The decision was made to facilitate the masses,” the order had said adding that the hospitals would be bound to follow guidelines issued by the district administration. Sources had said that the hospitals’ OPDs had remained closed in the capital city since March 24.

