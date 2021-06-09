25 students black out after hours long load shedding at Islamabad school

ISLAMABAD: As many as 25 students fell unconscious due to prolonged load shedding at a government school located in Malpur area of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the school administration, the electricity supply at the school was suspended since the morning and despite being informed, the WAPDA did not bother to restore the supply.

Feeling the heat, the students started to dehydrate and fell unconscious. The school administration said the children started bleeding from the nose due to hot weather. The students have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in the day, the energy shortfall in Pakistan reached 1,500MW as the power ministry had confirmed that 22,600 megawatt of electricity is being produced in the country while there is a demand of 24,100MW.

The spokesperson of the Power Division in his statement said that currently, Tarbela and Mangla powerhouses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

