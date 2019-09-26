ISLAMABAD: The medical students have been permitted to submit applications for admissions in MBBS curriculum in the federal capital Islamabad following the directives of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Zafar Mirza announced in his recent statement that the interested candidates could submit their applications in medical and dental colleges of Punjab. The online applications could also be submitted by the Islamabad-based students from September 26 (today).

It may be noted that the students from Islamabad had been barred to apply for admissions in MBBS curriculum after the imposition of restriction by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Dr Mirza said that UHS administration has now permitted the Islamabad-based students to take admissions.

Earlier in July this year, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had made decision to conduct admission tests under a standardised format of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), as well as on the same day across the country.

The decision was taken after emergence of complaints from the medical students against the entry tests. The council had also announced to conduct entry tests on August 25 across the country.

However, it was later announced by the council to allow carrying out MDCAT tests in admitting universities of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on September 8 due to non-availability of resources.

It is pertinent to mention here that all public and private medical and dental colleges are bound to carried out MDCAT test every year simultaneously which is pre-requisite for admissions in MBBS and BDS degrees.

