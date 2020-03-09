ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is being supplied with hazardous water from the past some months, ARY NEWS reported citing a letter written by Water Quality Control Cell (WQCC).

According to details, the cell has written a letter to the director water supply Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) revealing that the federal capital is being supplied with the water without going through anti-bacteria and chlorine treatment.

The water supplied from Simly Dam, Saidpur and Shangla is being provided to the capital without going through the treatment process. “The water supplied to the citizens is hazardous,” said the cell.

The letter said that despite of repeated attempts, no attention is diverted towards an important issue relating to the health issues of the masses.

Meanwhile, sources said that the municipal corporation owes Rs 20 million towards a company that supplies a chemical used to purify water. “The company has halted the supplies over non-clearance of the dues,” they said.

In August 2019, in an unprecedented move, Ministry of Science and Technology introduced inexpensive bottled water.

According to the details, the bottled water, ‘Safe Drinking Water’, cost only Rs1 per litre and initially the mineral water will be served at Prime Minister’s Office, General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Parliament House.

Taking to micro-blogging website, Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that soon they would launch a project that would resolve the issue of potable water across the country.

The minister said that they introduced the low-cost bottled water in line with the government’s austerity drive.

