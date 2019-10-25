Web Analytics
VIDEO: Islamabad teacher finds new technique to memories multiplication table 

ISLAMABAD: A teacher introduced unique technique to memories multiplication table in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The video has gone viral showing children dancing and singing multiplication tables in glee. A group of children could be seen sitting in a circle while few of them were dancing in the middle. The all were singing multiplication tables and were enjoying the new learning technique.

The children seem to love it.

The way, the teacher taught students the multiplication table was certainly a whole lot of fun. He used a song-and-dance routine to teach students tables instead of punishment.

A large number of people appreciated the teacher on social media for his new technique and criticized the teachers who used torture and punishment as a tool for teaching.

