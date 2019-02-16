Islamabad’s government offices, ministries to remain closed on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Saturday announced that government offices in Islamabad situated on the Constitution Avenue will remain closed on Monday, February 18, due to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ARY News reported.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced the government’s decision on Twitter: “All Federal Govt offices situated on the Constitution Avenue except (essential staff of certain ministries) in the capital shall remain closed on Monday 18th Feb”, he tweeted.

All Federal Govt offices situated on the Constitution Avenue except (essential staff of certain ministries) in the capital shall remain closed on Monday 18th Feb. pic.twitter.com/dHAxSVKbN4 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2019

Originally due to arrive in Pakistan today, the Saudi prince will be now be arriving tomorrow (Sunday). Due to a change in his schedule, the government has announced the closure of offices on the Constitution Avenue.

Offices of several ministries, state institutions including Prime Minister’s office, President House (Aiwan-e-Sadr), the Federal Shariat Court, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Auditor General of Pakistan and Cabinet Block are located on this avenue.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab has imposed section-144 under the Criminal Procedure Code ahead of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan. The Section-144 has been imposed in the city for seven days from Feb 15 to 21.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), on the other hand, has chalked out a special traffic diversion plan for the Federal Capital in the wake of the Saudi royal’s visit.

