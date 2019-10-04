Islamic Development Bank to construct 335 schools in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will construct at least 335 schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

This was disclosed at a meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Muzaffarabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed that IDB was spending Rs50 million to construct the buildings of the schools in Kashmir. It was also apprised that work on 40 schools had been completed while remaining schools will completed by December this year.

The bank has also initiated a new project for early child education costing 25 million rupees.

Earlier on October 2, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said no effort will be spared for the complete rehabilitation of earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir.

She was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of compensation cheques amongst the quake victims in Mirpur .

Firdous Ashiq Awan had said an effective and realistic rehabilitation roadmap will also be prepared for the quake affected areas after assessment of the damages caused by the quake.

