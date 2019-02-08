Islamic history, Iqbaliyat to be made part of curriculum: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Iqbaliyat and the Islamic history will be made part of the curriculum, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to familiarize Islamic History and the philosophy and thoughts of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to young generation.

PM Khan said Iqbal’s philosophy gave freedom to a man’s thinking and fostered the thought process.

Read more: Govt mulls establishing ‘Iqbaliyat Department’ in universities countrywide

Imran Khan said the principles of state of Madinah were as pertinent today as they were during the initial period of Islam and that enabled Muslims to lead the world in a very short period of time.

The PM was of the view that we could still achieve our lost glory by following the principles of Madinah state.

He said the religion teaches moral values and these are degraded due to economic and social decline. “Corruption is a reflection of this moral decay,” said the prime minister.

He said just like some elements were using the problems of people of tribal areas for their own objectives, some politicians have also used Islam to make political gains.

Imran Khan pointed out that public’s lack of knowledge about history and facts gives an opportunity to devious elements to distort these for their own interests.

