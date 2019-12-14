Islamic University Clash: Student’s postmortem reveals cause of death

ISLAMABAD: A clash had ensued between two political party’s student wings earlier in the week resulting in the death of one student and leaving dozens injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

One student who was allegedly shot, namely Syed Tufail of the International Islamic University, on December 12 became an unfortunate victim in the scuffle and ended up losing his life.

According to the police, the armed clash started between the two groups after a brawl during a program inside the university premises.

The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where Syed Tufail succumbed to his injuries, after the postmortem to identify cause of death, it was revealed that the student was not shot but was rather hit by a stone during the clash being pelted among the student groups.

According to details, the Islami Jamiat e Taliba (IJT) was holding an expo inside the varsity premises which was attacked on by the Seraiki Student Council (SSC).

Sources have revealed that since the day of the incident, 16 students have been taken under custody by the police while 15 more have been recognized with the help of visual evidence and will be apprehended soon enough.

9mm bullet shells were also recovered from the site of the clash which raised serious questions on the campus security which is also being questioned in this regard.

Last year on January 22, Punjab University administration had called in police to disperse enraged students belonging to three student groups clashing over a cultural event.

One of the groups had vandalized the electrical engineering department of the varsity and set a research lab on fire during the clashes. They had also damaged vehicles parked near the department.

