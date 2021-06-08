Islamophobia-has-no-place-in-Canada,-top-Canadian-diplomat-tells-Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has Tuesday called on Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour to deliberate the horrific incident that killed four Pakistan-origin Canadians in a terrible act of violence, ARY News reported.

The two diplomatic officials discussed at length the islamophobia cropping up in the West, among other affairs of bilateral interests, wherein FM Qureshi underscored the recent event as an example of how Muslims are treated.

Gilmour reassured Pakistani FM the tragic incident will be investigated thoroughly and those behind it will be handed the worst of the punishment.

She also took to Twitter today from her official account and wrote, “Islamophobia has no place in any [of] our communities.”

Four Canadians of Pakistani origin were killed in a terrible act of violence tonight; a fifth in hospital. From PM Trudeau: “Islamophobia has no place in any our communities”. My heart goes out to the victims and fellow Canadians, especially our wonderful Pakistani community. https://t.co/YTyeo5AIpi — Wendy Gilmour (@gilmour_wendy) June 7, 2021

A 20-year-old man driving a truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

Pakistani foreign ministry said in a press release the event is the “manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia”.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the act of terrorism that saw four members of a Muslim family in Canada being killed in a truck attack and termed it a symbol of growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Khan said that he was saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in Ontario.

