Imran Ismail holds Sindh govt responsible for gas crisis

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday held the provincial government responsible for ongoing gas crises as it had refused to buy Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that he will urge the Sindh government to review its decision about the LNG to mitigate the province-wide gas crises. He said that the gas issue could be resolved by overcoming theft and leakage of gas in the province.

The governor said that the masses pinned allot of expectations with the PTI’s government and added that they will fulfill the expectations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is committed to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Earlier in the day, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations had reopened on Sunday morning as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had resumed gas supply to them for a day.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles had been witnessed at the CNG stations which opened at 7am. A spokesperson for the SSGCL said CNG stations will remain open across Sindh until 7pm.

He had said gas pressure had improved to a great extent yet the gas utility faced hardships to ensure smooth gas supply to domestic consumers and industries due to a widnening demand-and-supply gap.

