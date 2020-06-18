PM’s Isolation Hospital, Treatment Centre to become operational: sources

Sources privy to the undertaking informed on Thursday that the Federal Ministry for Health has directed to make Isolation hospital centre operational in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sources further revealed that a 52 member team will overlook proceedings on the matter and will make 50 to 80 beds readily available at infection centre of Pakistan in Islamabad.

Read More: Experts to consider use of dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza

It was also told that the centres will specifically work with coronavirus patients and deal with the operational side of things, for these centres will be overlooked by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Sources have claimed that a total of 16 doctors along with 13 female nurses will be designated to look after coronavirus cases.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus deaths top 3,000

The Prime Minister Isolation Hospital and Treatment Centre has been built on Park Road.

A formal inauguration ceremony of the healthcare facility is yet to take place.

Comments

comments