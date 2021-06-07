DG Rangers, GOC oversee rescue work at Ghotki train accident site: ISPR

PANO AQIL: The media wing of Pakistan armed forces Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday the relief and rescue efforts are in progress by Army, Pakistan Rangers troops in the wake of the Ghotki train accident where cooked meals are being distributed, ARY News cited press statement.

Army’s General Officers Commanding (GOC) Sukkur and DG Rangers Sindh have paid visits to the site to observe the ongoing rescue operations and medical camps setup for victims, ISPR said.

“Cooked meal being provided to victims of train Incident. Army doctors and paramedics are providing first aid and necessary emergency medical care.”

“Army Urban SEARCH & Rescue team carrying Disc cutter, Hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras specially flown from Rawalpindi busy in relief and rescue efforts.”

The department in its press release said the Rescue 1122 team from Rahim Yar Khan is also part of the rescue operation and that the frame cutting of the train is in progress to evacuate people still stuck inside boogies.

“Most of the injured have been evacuated to hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo.”

Seriously injured people are being evacuated to Pano Aqil through a helicopter, ISPR said.

Separately today on in the follow up of the unfortunate train accident, a report furnished by the Pakistan Railways in the wake of the Ghotki incident said since the year 2018 there have been 270 casualties in about 455 various train accidents to have eventuated since 2018.

In the 2018-21 report sent earlier today to the federal railways ministry by railways headquarter, the total number of accidents, since the incumbent government assumed power, have been 455 claiming 270 lives and causing 396 to suffer injuries.

In the year 2018, total of 131 train accidents claimed 39 deaths all over the country with 64 ending up wounded. Followed by 159 train incidents happening in 2019 which claimed 134 lives and 63 injuries.

