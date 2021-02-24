RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on a two days official visit to UAE, called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hammad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithy, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during his visit, the CJCSC also held separate meetings with all Chiefs of tri-services.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

According to the army’s media wing, the dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also visited International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi. CJCSC visited the stalls established by different organisations from Pakistan as well as participating Pak Naval Ships.

He lauded the efforts of these organizations in showcasing Pakistan’s indigenously manufactured defence-related equipment at the global level.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the chairman JCSC also called on Italy’s Chief of Defence (CHOD) General Enzo Vecciarelli. During the meetings, Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan defence manufacturing sector is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in the select areas of medium to high-end technologies.

