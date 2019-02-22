RAWALPINIDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor will address an important press conference at 3 pm on Friday, ARY News reported.



According to details, DG ISPR will discuss matters of national security in the press conference. Major General Asif Ghafoor is likely to respond to Indian threats and take the nation into confidence over important decisions made in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday made a categorical assertion that any aggression from India will be responded befittingly.

During the key meeting attended by top government and security officials, the prime minister authorized armed forces to respond to any aggression from the Indian side, in a befitting manner.

Read More: Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks, PM Khan warns

The meeting categorically rejected Indian allegations on Pulwama attack and said that it was planned and executed at local level in India. “Pakistan has no connection with the attack,” the participants asserted.

PM Khan reiterated that Pakistan would respond strongly to any misadventure by the neighbouring country.

