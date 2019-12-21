RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday clarified that no “major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media” had taken place.

Intermittent CFVs by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 21, 2019

In a tweet on the micro-blogging site, the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that intermittent ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Indian Army continue along Line of Control (LoC) and are befittingly responded.

He further said that in response to the violations in Dewa Sector, there are reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. The spokesman however, denied that any major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley has taken place.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian army chief’s recent statement adds to Islamabad’s concerns about a false flag operation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier said, “I have been warning the international community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response.”

