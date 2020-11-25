Pakistan Army reshuffles top commanders

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar announced on Wednesday a major reshuffle in the Pakistan Army’s top hierarchy.

According to the head of the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been posted as new Commander of Lahore Corps, Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf new Commander of Multan Corps, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Commander of Karachi Corps, Lt Gen Khalid Zia Commander of Bahawalpur Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Commander of Southern Command, and Lt Gen Muhammad Ali Commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Military Secretary & Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, Inspector General Communication & Information Technology.

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan has been posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Military Secretary and Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.

The transfer and postings followed on the heels of the elevation of the army’s six Maj Generals to the Lt Gen rank.

Former director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor was among those promoted. The other servicemen included Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz, Maj Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Maj Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Maj Gen Sarfraz Ali and Maj Gen Muhammad Ali.

