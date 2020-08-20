JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers fired at Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Palestinian officials said a Palestinian teenager was killed.

Palestinian health and municipal officials said Mohammad Hamdan, 16, was killed by Israeli forces and two other Palestinians were wounded. The Hamas group issued a statement mourning his death.

Imrad Zahran, chairman of the local council of Hamdan’s village, said the three youths were near a road used by Jewish settlers when the soldiers shot them.

Zahran said two of the Palestinians shot by the troops were treated in Palestinian hospitals and that the military, which had taken Hamdan away, later informed him that he had died of his wounds. A Palestinian health official also said Hamdan was killed.

Palestinians regard Jewish settlements, seen as illegal by most countries in the world, as a bid by Israel to exert permanent control over the West Bank and destroy their aspirations for statehood.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War. Palestinians seek the territory for a future state that would include the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

