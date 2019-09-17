IT’ stays atop box office but ‘Hustlers’ draws raves
Horror film “IT Chapter Two” stayed atop the North American box office at the weekend, but the buzzy new Jennifer Lopez movie “Hustlers” notched a strong second place, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Monday.
The latest Stephen King-inspired “IT” film, starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgard, earned Warner Bros. $39.6 million for the three-day period, down from its $91 million opening last weekend.
“Hustlers,” based on a true story about dancers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York, took in $33.2 million for STX Films, that studio’s best start ever. J-Lo has gotten rave reviews: “Rolling Stone” called her “dazzling,” “electrifying” and Oscar-worthy.
“Hustlers” also stars Constance Wu of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame, along with Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.
Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen,” with Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent accused of attempting to kill the US president, notched $4.5 million to place a distant third.
In fourth was “Good Boys,” a raunchy tween comedy from Universal, at $4.2 million.
And in fifth place was Disney’s updated “The Lion King,” at $3.6 million. Its global total has surpassed $1.6 billion, making it the seventh-largest release of all time, Disney said.
Meantime, Warner Bros.’ widely promoted drama “The Goldfinch,” adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, earned a mere $2.7 million in what the Hollywood Reporter called “one of the worst starts ever” for a movie in wide release.
Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ($2.8 million)
“Overcomer” ($2.7 million)
“The Goldfinch” ($2.7 million)
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” ($1.8 million)
“Dora & the Lost City of Gold” ($1.8 million)