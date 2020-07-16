Italian ambassador calls on COAS, discusses bilateral relations

RAWALPINDI: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Army chief also offered all possible assistance to the ambassador in fight against COVID-19.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region, read the statement.

Earlier on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte where they had discussed the deteriorated situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and COVID-19 crisis.

PM Imran Khan and Giuseppe Conte had discussed matters related to mutual interests, COVID-19 developments and Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan had expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The premier had also apprised the steps of the Pakistani government to curb the spread of the virus.

