Italian envoy meets interior minister, discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation      

ISLAMABAD: A six-member Italian delegation led by Under-Secretary General Manilo Di Stefano called on Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, trade, regional situation and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Talking to the Italian delegation, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that Pakistani immigrants in Italy were playing important role in its development and progress. He said that the government was taking measures to stop illegal migration to Europe.

The Italian under-secretary assured the Ijaz Ahmad Shah of every possible assistance in this regard. He felicitated the interior minister for improved law and order situation and business friendly environment in the country.

Read More: Italy to help Pakistan’s tourism sector with technical support

Earlier on November 17, in a major step to boost Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry, Italy had agreed to help Pakistan out in the technical aspects of tourism management.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari had called upon the Italian ambassador to Pakistan who then offered him to help Pakistan out in this regard to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Comments

comments