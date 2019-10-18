Italian Secretary-General Defense hails Pakistan Navy

Italian Secretary General Defense Lieutenant General Nicolo Falsaperna called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

As per details, two sides discussed defense cooperation and matters of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

General Nicolo Falsaperna hailed Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

A day earlier, Chief of Staff of the armed forces of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security.

The Chief of Staff of Oman armed forces appreciated the strong relationship between navies of the two countries and reiterated the resolve to further expand it.

Earlier on arrival, the dignitary was presented guard of honour. He laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument at the Naval Headquarters.

