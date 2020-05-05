Italy claims world’s first COVID-19 vaccine  

In a major breakthrough, an Italian pharmaceutical company on Tuesday claimed that it has developed the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

An Italian company Takis’s chief executive officer Luigi Aurisicchio announced that for the first time in the world they have made a COVID-19 candidate vaccine, adding that the vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells.

This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy, the CEO said and added that human tests are expected after this summer.

The candidate vaccine developed by the Takis has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, Science Time Magazine reported.

Meanwhile, researchers in Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases confirmed they found that the vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells.

Earlier on March 28, Russia had claimed it had created a drug, based on the antimalarial Mefloquine, to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease.

The Russian authorities had announced developing the drug as global virus tally crossed 600,000 confirmed patients and nearly 30,000 deaths.

The drug will prevent virus replication in cells and as a result stops the inflammatory process caused by the virus, the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency had said in a statement.

