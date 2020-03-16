Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.

The number of infections has reached 24,747, a count released to the media by Italy‘s civil protection service said.

The northern Lombardy region around Milan remained the European epicentre of the pandemic, officially reporting 1,218 deaths, or 67 percent of the Italian total.

But Sunday also saw the number of deaths in the southeastern Puglia region around the city of Bari double from eight to 16.

The Lazio region that includes the Italian capital Rome has officially recorded 16 deaths in all — up from 13 on Saturday — and 436 infections.

Meanwhile, Northern Italian leaders warned Sunday that they were running out of beds and artificial respirators to help victims in the European epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

Their pleas for help came as the Vatican took the drastic step of cancelling Easter week celebrations that were set to begin April 5.

The government also prepared to unveil family support measures aimed at helping millions cope with a pandemic that many now view as Italy’s biggest crisis since World War II.

‘No more ambulances’

Milan mayor Beppe Sala said he has managed to secure shipments of surgical masks from China to help cover a growing shortage.

“Milan has always had excellent relations with the main Chinese cities and I made a few phone calls over the past few days in search of masks,” the Milan mayor said ai

“The first shipment arrived (Friday) and we will now distribute them to doctors, to our staff.”

European Commission also announced the imminent delivery of one million masks from Germany.

