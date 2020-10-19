Italy’s decision to issue seasonal work visa to Pakistanis lauded

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Zulfi Bukhari on Monday lauded the decision of Italy to issue seasonal work visas to Pakistanis, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this during a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese today, where the two also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Italian ambassador said that they were striving to resolve issues faced by Pakistanis during the visa process. “We are also devising a mechanism for the verification of visa-related documents,” he said.

Zulfi Bukhari termed the inclusion of Pakistani nationals in the seasonal and non-seasonal work visa category for the year 2020-21 as a positive development.

The adviser said that a new era of relations has begun between Pakistan and Italy. “Italy has always stood alongside Pakistan in testing times,” he said.

While lauding the decision to issue work visas to Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari said that they want more and more Pakistanis to go to Italy to lay their part in the progress of the European country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom announced to change its travel advice for Pakistan in January 2020, reflecting the improved security situation in the country.

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari at that time expressed great joy on the new travel advisory issued by Britain for Pakistan.

He further expressed hope that the United States (US) would also follow the footsteps of the UK and take note of the improved security situation in Pakistan

