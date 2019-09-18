Here is the expected itinerary of PM Khan’s US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States will commence from September 21 until 28th, as per diplomatic sources.

PM Khan will be going to the US in order to attend the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, where he will address global leaders on Sep 27 and highlight the plight of Kashmiris in his speech.

First, the prime minister will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19, prior to his journey to attend the UNGA session. Then on Sep 21, the premier will fly from the kingdom to the US on a commercial flight.

During his stay in the US, the premier will be accommodated in Pakistan International Airline-owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the UNGA session on Sep 24.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, PM Khan will meet over 15 world leaders, besides participating in the trilateral conference of Turkey and Malaysia.

Sources said PM Khan will also attend a reception by US President Donald Trump on Sep 24, where the two leaders might have an informal meeting.

PM Khan is also scheduled to address the Pakistani community of the US during his visit.

