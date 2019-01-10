I’ve several ‘enemies’ due to my political ideology, says ex-governor Sindh Zubair

KARACHI: Former governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on Thursday said he had not been provided the security, a day after armed miscreants intercepted his car and pointed a pistol at him, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr. Zubair said police had only spoken with him about the security but he had not been provided with the same.

Pakistan’s image gets hurt in case of any major incident. “The murder of Ali Raza Abidi also sent a negative message to the world”, he added.

The ex-governor said he was receiving threats when he was governor of the province. “Since I was a part of Karachi operation, hence there may be many of his foes”, he recalled.

“I have also many enemies due to my political views,” he stated.

Some unidentified armed men tried to stop former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, when he driving back home with his family on Tuesday night in Defence Phase-VI.

Zubair said armed men were riding a white corolla that blocked his way on the road. Around two to three miscreants were in the car, he added.

He said one of the armed men also pointed a pistol at him. “Whether they were trying to target me or just threaten me, I have no idea,” he explained.

He said it was possible that the miscreants were looking to rob him. “I have been quite vocal against terrorism in the past years and was receiving threats for some time,” he stated.

He said security concerns had risen after the murder of Ali Raza Abidi, [MQM leader who was gunned down outside his home around nine days ago].

