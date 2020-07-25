Izhaan Mirza Malik’s adorable video goes viral

Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s latest video has gone viral.

In the video posted on his official Instagram account, the one and a half year-old can be seen showing off his adorable dance moves.

“Nothing like dancing before bed,” the caption reads.

Mirza and Izhaan are currently in quarantine with their family in Hyderabad, India meanwhile cricketer Shoaib Malik has been in Sialkot since the imposition of the lockdown and travel ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malik will reunite with his immediate family whom he has not seen for nearly five months before joining Pakistan cricket team in England.

