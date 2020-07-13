Izhaan Mirza Malik’s video goes viral

Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik’s Izhaan Mirza Malik’s latest video is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Turning to Instagram, a video was shared from the one-year old’s official Instagram account in which can be seen bonding with his grandfather over music during quarantine.

The toddler and Imran Malik are playing with musical toys and instruments.

“Okay .. maybe music isn’t the strength in our family even I had to walk away after a while #jugalbandiwithnanas,” the caption of the post reads.

Izhaan is quarantined with his mother and grandparents in Hyderabad, India. M eanwhile, Malik has been in Sialkot since the imposition of the lockdown and travel ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram Mumma said I can reach for the stars .. for now I’ll just hold the moon 🌝 🍼 Ps: Jumma Mubarak ❣️ A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik) on Jul 10, 2020 at 2:50am PDT He will reunite with his immediate family whom he has not seen for nearly five months before joining Pakistan cricket team in England on July 24.

