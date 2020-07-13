Izhaan Mirza Malik’s video goes viral
Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik’s Izhaan Mirza Malik’s latest video is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.
Turning to Instagram, a video was shared from the one-year old’s official Instagram account in which can be seen bonding with his grandfather over music during quarantine.
The toddler and Imran Malik are playing with musical toys and instruments.
“Okay .. maybe music isn’t the strength in our family even I had to walk away after a while #jugalbandiwithnanas,” the caption of the post reads.