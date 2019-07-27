Film over realistic subject: Bollywood director receives threatening calls

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s director Prashant Singh has reportedly received threatening calls over his upcoming film, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, on realistic subject of forced marriage and the influential people involved in groom kidnapping business.

The flick, which based on real-life couples and real-life groom kidnappers from parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP), is starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra who are currently busy in promotional spree in New Delhi.

According to the Indian media reports, the director cum politician is well-known about the powerful people and crafted Malhotra’s style in term of dressing and dialect inspired by real-life baahubalis [strongmen].

It was reported that the influential people have reached out to the director and threatened him to stop the promotion of the movie, said a report of Deccan Chronicle.

Later, Singh received a series of threatening calls from unknown persons after the launch trailer.

‘Jabariya Jodi’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and it is slated to be released on August 2, 2019.

