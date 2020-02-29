Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Jackie Chan denies he’s been quarantined for coronavirus

Jackie Chan, coronavirus

Amidst coronavirus outbreak, legendary Hong Kongese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has quashed reports that he is being quarantined.

He took to Instagram on Thursday night to reassure fans that he is “healthy and safe” after speculations that cases of coronavirus emerged from the hotel he dined at.

“Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine,” he wrote.

The legend hopes everyone stays safe and healthy too!

Hong Kong’s first coronavirus case emerged last week when a police officer was tested positive.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Saboor Aly’s latest photo with Sajal and brother is all about sibling love

Lifestyle

In pictures: Hira Mani celebrates 30th birthday in style

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir are already sending out wedding invites

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar’s PSL song will be released on Sunday


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close