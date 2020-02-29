Jackie Chan denies he’s been quarantined for coronavirus

Amidst coronavirus outbreak, legendary Hong Kongese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has quashed reports that he is being quarantined.

He took to Instagram on Thursday night to reassure fans that he is “healthy and safe” after speculations that cases of coronavirus emerged from the hotel he dined at.

“Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine,” he wrote.

The legend hopes everyone stays safe and healthy too!

Hong Kong’s first coronavirus case emerged last week when a police officer was tested positive.

