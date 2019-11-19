Jacobabad: Brothers kill sister in the name of honour

JACOBABAD: Two brothers slain their 22-year old sister in the name of honour and thrown the body in a canal in Jacobabad district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two brothers of Buledi tribe, Ahmed Ali Buledi and Jan Mohammad alias Janu Buledi, shot dead their 22-year old sister with a T.T. pistol and to hide the murder they thrown the body of the girl in Saifullah Canal.

The murder incident took place in taluka Garhi Khairo in Jacobabad district.

After the murder incident came to his knowledge, Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi suspended SHO Ghulam Nabi Bijarani of Garhi Khairo police station and head muharrir Mashooq Ali Jakhrani.

The FIR of the murder case was registered with the state as complainant. A killer of the girl Ahmed Ali Buledi was arrested for the murder.

The accused confessed murdering his sister. In his confessional statement he said that the girl was eloped with a man from the same clan. They brought back the girl by using influential connections and shot her dead at the iron bridge of Saifullah Canal with the help of two other members of their clan.

They later thrown the body in the canal, he said in his confession.

