Jacobabad couple vanishes from home next day of wedding

JACOBABAD: A man mysteriously disappeared from his home on the second day of his wedding along with the bride and his relatives, local police said on Saturday.

“My brother in law accused my sister of being a ‘Kari’ on second day of their marriage,” brother of the bride told the police.

“When I reached their home after being told about the matter, I found neither of them including my sister, brother in law and his relatives at their home,” he said.

The bride’s brother apprehended that the family of the groom has murdered his sister in the name of honour and went into hiding after throwing her body at some place.

“I have informed the police about the incident and about my apprehensions,” he said.

Police have deployed officials at the house of the accused and formed a picket there, officials said.

According to police officials, they were inquiring into the matter.

