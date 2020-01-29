Jacobabad: Gunfire death of 16-year old girl termed ‘suicide’

JACOBABAD: A 16-year old girl died by gunfire in Bhaledino Osto village of Jacobabad district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Nazia, daughter of Mohammad Aslam Brohi, committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mauladad police station”, police officials claimed.

The relatives of the victim said that they wanted to marry the girl but she refused the proposal and committed suicide by a T.T. pistol.

The police handed over the dead body of the girl to the family after post-mortem.

Local sources, however, claimed that the girl didn’t commit suicide but she was shot dead after she refused to marry with the consent of her parents. “The relatives have twisted the murder of the girl into suicide with the support of local police,” they claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently in another incident, a woman was murdered in the limit of the same police station and the relatives with the help of police called it an incident of suicide.

The matter later exposed and a murder case registered against the culprits.

Comments

comments