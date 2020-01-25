LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen has said on Saturday that conspirators to face defeat, ARY News reported.

This he said in his meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in Lahore. The meeting discussed country’s overall political situation and matter of forward bloc in Punjab assembly.

The PTI leader said Pakistan will continue to prosper under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said the party stands firmly united under the leadership of party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He ruled out presence of any forward or pressure group in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab ranks.

The Punjab chief minister said all stakeholders in Punjab are on the same page.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Sunday to discuss forward bloc

It is to be mentioned here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow) aimed at discussing the current political situation and formation of a party forward bloc with party leaders.

The newly-emerged forward bloc in the Punjab assembly has been reportedly joined by a large number of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab. Sources had revealed that the number of the bloc’s members reaches near 30 so far.

