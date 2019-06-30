PM Imran Khan to complete his five-year term, says Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure and no one else in the ruling political party could become PM except Imran Khan.

Jahangir Tareen, while being interviewed at ARY News’ programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ hosted by Maria Memon, said that the party leadership will not accept anyone else other than Imran Khan as the prime minister.

“We want to bring reformations in the national institutions. I would be considered as a failure of our government if it fails to bring change in the country. It is an elected government and law is being implemented in the country,” said Tareen.

The senior leader told ARY News, “Imran Khan is captain of the economic team who himself leading it.”

Responding to a question regarding the opposition’s tactics, Tareen said that it is not in favour of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to stand besides Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Tareen admitted that the major opposition parties, PML-N and PPP, have a larger number of seats to remove Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. “However, we will see this matter at that time if a no-confidence motion would be brought against Sanjrani [by the opposition parties].”

“It a very important matter regarding the change of Senate chairman. PPP will make a bigger political mistake if it attempts to remove Sanjrani from his position,” warned Tareen.

The PTI leader responded the question for facing criticism on different occasions, saying, “I am being criticised for my [private] planes, but my plane is always ready.”

Commenting over Punjab chief minister’s performance, Tareen said, “Usman Buzdar was inexperience but his performance is grooming day-by-day. A revolutionary system was designed in Punjab [province] which enable allocation of funds in each village in its separate account to make them self-reliant. 20,000 councils will be established in villages and 4,000 in cities which was designed by PM Imran Khan.”

“I fulfil any responsibility that is handed over to me by my party’s top leadership. I have a vast experience in agriculture sector and I’m currently having responsibility to provide relief to the farmers.”

While concluding his statement, the politician suggested to rely more on elected people. He admitted that the ruling party is facing few issues for not being on same page. He added that the tradition of intra-party elections was vanished from the country and it did leave cracks in the political party.

He advised the PTI government to adopt such steps which hails good people and pushes back the wrong people.

