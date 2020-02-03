ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday returned after spending his vacations, abroad, ARY News reported.

Tareen is set to become active again as he is scheduled to meet Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan in Peshawar today, sources said.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss matters related to the KP government and others during their meeting in KP’s provincial capital Peshawar.

Read more: Jahangir Tareen tasked for contacting coalition partners of PTI govt

Earlier on January 25, Tareen had said that conspirators to face defeat.

He was meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in Lahore. The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation and matter of forward bloc in Punjab assembly. The PTI leader had said Pakistan will continue to prosper under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar had said the party stands firmly united under the leadership of party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Sunday to discuss forward bloc He had ruled out presence of any forward or pressure group in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab ranks. The Punjab chief minister said all stakeholders in Punjab are on the same page.

