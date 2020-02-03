Jahangir Tareen to meet CM KP today: sources
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday returned after spending his vacations, abroad, ARY News reported.
Tareen is set to become active again as he is scheduled to meet Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan in Peshawar today, sources said.
Both the leaders are expected to discuss matters related to the KP government and others during their meeting in KP’s provincial capital Peshawar.
