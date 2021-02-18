MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has become active ahead of Senate elections as he had made contact with the party’s candidate from Islamabad and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and assured him of his complete support, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, Hafeez Shaikh who is a PTI candidate on a general seat from Islamabad was approached by Jahangir Tareen today as they discussed matters relating to the Senate polls.

Speaking during the meeting, Tareen said that he had a longstanding relation and friendship with Hafeez Shaikh and the two remain in touch with each other. “Since Hafeez Shaikh is part of my party, I will extend my complete support to him in the upcoming polls,” he said.

According to sources, soon after contact between the two, Jahangir Tareen has made contact with the estranged MNAs from South Punjab and listened to their grievances.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough one-on-one contest is expected on a general seat from Islamabad between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Shaikh is currently appointed as the finance minister in the federal government and had also served at the same post in the tenure of Yousuf Raza Gillani.

The ECP has accepted the finance minister’s nomination papers for a Senate seat from Islamabad, however, a petition challenging his nomination was filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.

Shahid Orakzai filed the petition, requesting the court to reject the minister’s nomination papers for the Senate polls.

