ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met a group of PTI lawmakers and assured them that he would be personally monitoring the case of the party’s leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting between the two sides held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), where the Tareen-led group of lawmakers conveyed their reservations regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that the meeting with the prime minister was held in a friendly environment and Imran Khan assured that he would personally monitor the case and would ensure justice is served in the matter.

“I assure you that justice will be served,” Raja Riaz said while quoting the prime minister and added that they expressed their gratitude towards the prime minister over giving assurance.

Meanwhile, an inside story regarding the meeting revealed that the PTI lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen demanded the prime minister to form a judicial commission to probe cases against Tareen.

The delegation called for establishing the commission comprising of Justice (retd) Sair Ali, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, and Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to probe into the matter.

Efforts underway to establish contact between PM Imran, Jahangir Tareen: sources

The prime minister, however, rejected the demand and asked the delegation to have faith in him as he would ensure that justice is served in the matter.

Later detailing the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI MNA and MPAs conveyed their recommendations to the prime minister and the latter has nominated Senator Ali Zafar to look into his matter.

“Senator Ali Zafar will review the matter and submit a report in this regard to the prime minister,” he said.

