Jahangir Tareen rules out possibility of in-house change, midterm elections

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday ruled out possibility of any in-house change and midterm elections in the country.

Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in Lahore, here today.

Both the leaders discussed political situation of the country including Punjab and issues of mutual interests.

The PTI stalwart said the opposition parties have no any agenda and even they are not united at one platform. “Those seeing dreams of early elections to face disappointment”, he added.

Terming the progress in the formation of South Punjab Secretariat, Jahangir Tareen said PTI will insha Allah sweep upcoming general polls.

Read more: Conspirators to face defeat: Jahangir Tareen

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said the government in the leadership of PM Khan will complete its constitutional term and added that those hatching conspiracies against the government should answer to questions of their wrongdoings first.

Buzdar said past rulers only looted national exchequer and were busy in publicity only, but the PTI-led provincial government of Punjab is serving masses without any discrimination.

The Punjab’s chief executive said his government believes in delivering rather than only raising fake slogans.

Comments

comments