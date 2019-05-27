‘I don’t own even a single share in any TV channel’: Tareen hits back at Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday hit back at Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif who accused him of owing shares in the TV channel that aired a video clip showing a purported conversation between the NAB chairman and an unnamed female.

“Khawaja Asif has a history of being a liar.,” he tweeted, denying that he has shares in any private channel.

“Today, on the floor of the house, he again lied claiming that I am a partner in the TV channel that did prgmme against Chairman Nab.I do not own even a single share in any TV channel let alone owning one,” he said. He asked the PML-N leader to retract his words.

Khawaja Asif has a history of being a liar. Today, on the floor of the house, he again lied claiming that I am a partner in the TV channel that did prgmme against Chairman Nab.I do not own even a single share in any TV channel let alone owning one. Take your words back khwja Asif — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) May 27, 2019

Earlier speaking in Parliament, Khawaja Asif said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has shares in the TV channel that aired the video clip involving the NAB chairman. He accused the PTI government of blackmailing the corruption watchdog’s chairman to save its own people.

