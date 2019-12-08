Jahangir Tareen lauds Murad Saeed for doing ‘brilliant job’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday lauded Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for doing “a brilliant job” to reform the National Highway Authority (NHA).

“Murad Saeed has done a brilliant job to reform NHA. 62% increase in revenues, recoveries of Rs. 11.7 Billion & saving of Rs. 240 million via austerity measures, have all been made possible thanks to hard work & determination of Murad & his team Well done all,” he tweeted.

According to latest figures, the Ministry of Communications’ revenue surged 62 per cent in the last 15 months.

The ministry, in a 15-month performance report, said it generated a revenue of Rs24.42 billion while Rs11.90 billion were received on account of recovery of embezzled funds in the mega project.

Communication ministry revenue increases by Rs24.42 billion in last 15 months

