LAHORE: Estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mills on Tuesday challenged the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) audit notice in the Lahore High Court (LHC), reported ARY News.

The tax collecting body and other officials have been cited as respondents in a petition filed in the court.

Also Read: Tareen demands ruling PTI make Ali Zafar’s report public

After a preliminary hearing, the high court restrained the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from taking a final decision on its audit notice issued to the sugar mills.

Justice Raheel Kamran heard the petition filed by the JWD Sugar Mills. The court directed the lawyers representing the federal government and the petitioner to forward their arguments tomorrow.

Also Read: FIA probe team prepares to arrest Jahangir Tareen

The petition stated that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent a notice for conducting an audit of the mills’ accounts on May 21. The record and documents regarding income tax have been sought by the board, it added.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have no powers to conduct an audit of the five-year-old accounts,” the petitioner argued and pleaded with the high court to declare the audit notice void and restrain the tax body from taking any punitive action against the mills.

Comments

comments