ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday denied reports of a meeting between him and PPP leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate from Islamabad seat in Senate elections, Yousuf Raza Gilani, ARY NEWS reported.

Jahangir Tareen said that the reports of his meeting or any contact with PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani are baseless. “I have always worked for the PTI,” he said adding that he was and will remain part of the party headed by Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has become active ahead of Senate elections as he had made contact with the party’s candidate from Islamabad and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and assured him of his complete support on February 18.

According to sources, Hafeez Shaikh who is a PTI candidate on a general seat from Islamabad was approached by Jahangir Tareen today as they discussed matters relating to the Senate polls.

Speaking during the meeting, Tareen said that he had a longstanding relation and friendship with Hafeez Shaikh and the two remain in touch with each other. “Since Hafeez Shaikh is part of my party, I will extend my complete support to him in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Read More: PTI’s Jahangir Tareen returns home after seven months

According to sources, soon after contact between the two, Jahangir Tareen has made contact with the estranged MNAs from South Punjab and listened to their grievances.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough one-on-one contest is expected on a general seat from Islamabad between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Shaikh is currently appointed as the finance minister in the federal government and had also served at the same post in the tenure of Yousuf Raza Gilani.

