Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Jahangir Tareen congratulates stakeholders over Digital Pakistan policy

Jahangir Tareen Digital Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to announce revolutionary Digital Pakistan policy, today, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, the twitter, Jahangir Tareen while congratulating the stakeholders on this milestone said billions of dollars will be added to the national economy with this move.

Under the  Digital Pakistan  campaign correspondence between government departments, which was previously done on paper, will be made digital.

Read more: Digitalizing Pakistan top priority of PTI govt: minister

The project will function under the Ministry of Information Technology. Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned the task to the IT Ministry in August which completed the project within the given deadline of three months.

Earlier on December 21, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that digitalizing Pakistan is the top priority of the government.

Chairing the first meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Information Technology and Telecom in Islamabad, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said Pakistan will move towards development and prosperity through information technology.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ANF seizes 25kg cocaine at KPT

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry sees consensus for ECP appointments in few days  

Pakistan

Over 3.1 million citizens fined over traffic violations in Karachi

Must Read

Family dissatisfied with probe into Dua Mangi abduction, receives no ransom call


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close