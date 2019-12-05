ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to announce revolutionary Digital Pakistan policy, today, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, the twitter, Jahangir Tareen while congratulating the stakeholders on this milestone said billions of dollars will be added to the national economy with this move.

PM to announce PTI’s transformative #DigitalPakistan vision today to set tech building blocks to transform governance and add Billions of $ to economy. Congrats to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone. Today marks the beginning of our long awaited unified digital journey! — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 5, 2019

Under the Digital Pakistan campaign correspondence between government departments, which was previously done on paper, will be made digital.

The project will function under the Ministry of Information Technology. Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned the task to the IT Ministry in August which completed the project within the given deadline of three months.

Earlier on December 21, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that digitalizing Pakistan is the top priority of the government.

Chairing the first meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Information Technology and Telecom in Islamabad, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said Pakistan will move towards development and prosperity through information technology.

