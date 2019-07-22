Jahangir Tareen to meet MQM-P delegation tomorrow

KARACHI: An important meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will be held tomorrow at MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office, ARY News reported.

As per sources, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will reach MQM-P office tomorrow and will hold an important meeting with MQM-P Rabitaa committee.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between two political parties will be discussed.

The meeting will also discuss Karachi package and direct release of funds to Mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will also give a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to MQM-P delegation.

Earlier on June 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) of removing all reservations.

MQM-P had demanded the government to release funds allocated for Karachi and Hyderabad and hand them over to the mayors of the respective cities.

The prime minister had tasked party leader Jahangir Tareen for the immediate implementation on the agreement signed between MQM-P and government.

