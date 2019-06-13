Jailed Nawaz Sharif strongly criticises PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: The incarcerated former premier in corruption cases, Nawaz Sharif, censured the Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of messages released from inside Kot Lakhpat prison, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif claimed, “Imran Khan’s time is ending now and he will soon meet the end.”

The three-time prime minister hinted to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, saying that the opposition parties would devise a joint strategy in the near future.

Sharif made the statement while speaking to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders gathered at Kot Lakhpat jail.

He alleged that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan has destroyed the national economy.

Bringing cricket terminology in his political statement, Nawaz Sharif said, “Imran Khan goes hit-wicket due to its poor policies and politics of revenge.”

The ex-PM further alleged that ‘corrupt people like Jehangir Tareen’ are present in the ruling political party. He predicted that the time of Imran Khan is near to its conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statement is apparently a bid to fuel ongoing preparations of anti-government protests signalled by the opposition parties just after the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari over his alleged involvement in fake bank accounts case.

Nawaz Sharif is already serving a seven-year jail term following the December 24 – 2018’s verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) that found him guilty in Al-Azizia reference.

