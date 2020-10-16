‘I was crying’: Fans saddened by death of Misha in ‘Jalan’

Fans of ARY Digital play ‘Jalan’ are expressing shock and disbelief over the death of most-loved character of the play on social media.

As soon as the episode 18 of the hugely popular play ended, the fans were literally mourning the death of Areeba Habib’s character Misha.

Misha, who attempted suicide after hearing about the news of her husband’s marriage with her sister Nisha (played by Minal Khan), breathed her last in the hospital with the police harassing her parents by saying that her former husband Asfand (played by Emmad Irfani) termed her “mentally ill” during inquiry.



The whole episode also saw the tragedy of Misha’s death and the fact that all this happened because of Nisha, shaking Ahmer (played by Fahad Sheikh) to the core and somehow bringing him back to life as his worst fears came true.

One has to just login to Twitter or other social media sites to see the reaction of fans after the episode 18 went on air.

Many said they cried over Misha’s death while others starting cursing both Asfand and Nisha over what they did to an innocent soul like Misha.

Here are some reactions

Meenu died of heartbreak. AND Post Natal Depression (PND) but no one spoke about it OR mentioned it! #JALAN #meenu #misha #pakistanidrama #pakistanidramas — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) October 14, 2020

*"Wo hamari Meenu rhi hi nhi. Usne hamari Meenu ko bahut badal diya tha"* 😟😭😭😭 Man.. I was crying my eyes out after Meenu's demise in the show. @habib_areeba you were phenomenal as Misha. ❤⭐💫#Jalan — Azkiya (@AzadAzkiya) October 15, 2020

Ufff khudaaya, Asfand is an evil!!!!#Jalan — Zartash Chaudhry (@ZartashChaudhry) October 14, 2020

Omg cannot wait to watch the next episode of #JALAN #Episode18 — BiggbossFan20 (@Fan20Biggboss) October 14, 2020

جانے والا روک لے کوئی ہائے !!#jalan😔 — Zee (@Zalaytweets) October 14, 2020

Today's episode of jalan was brilliant!!

The performances were superb💯👏🏻

Waiting to watch ahmer's revenge from nisha!!

What will be the end of Asfan and Nisha?

How did you like today's episode of jalan?#jalan #minalkhan #emaadirfani #fahadsheikh #areebahabib #lollywood pic.twitter.com/0uPnvLiXrQ — Lollywood (@Lollywood17) October 14, 2020

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jalan‘s next episode and as many social media users are waiting for what they are terming “Nisha’s downfall” or “Ahmer’s revenge”.

