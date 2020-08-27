The moment ‘Jalan’ fans were waiting for is finally here as the secret of relationship between Asfandyar and his sister-in-law Nisha is finally out before Misha, the former’s wife and latter’s sister.

For the fans of the hugely popular ARY Digital play, the Episode 11 of the show was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride as the show finally reached the point they all were waiting for (some were praying too) that the innocent Misha (played by Areeba Habib) should know what is cooking between her husband Asfandyar (played by Emmad Irfani) and Nisha (played by Minal Khan).

First, Nisha’s father knew about what is going through between her daughter and her brother-in-law as he saw them hanging out and immediately telephoned Nisha to ask her about her whereabouts, as she lied and said that she is at Misha’s home and Misha and Asfi are out shopping, he knew his fears weren’t just fears and immediately ordered his wife to bring back Nisha from Misha’s home.

On the other hand, as Nisha kept receiving calls from her mother, she knew something was wrong, and immediately heads to Asfandyar’s room where she confronts him and urges him to immediately divorce Misha and marry her.

Fortunately, Misha hears all this and perhaps for the first time, loses her cool, slaps her sister thrice (something some fans actually enjoyed) and throws her out of her house.

But her problems are just about to begin, as once Nisha is out, she gets back to her husband and asks him about this betrayal. Only to be told that he loves Nisha and not her, his lawfully wedded wife.

We asked #AreebaHabib about any scene in #Jalan that she enjoyed and felt satisfied after performing, check out what she has to say!

Watch Jalan Tonight at 8:00 PM only on #arydigital @habib_areeba pic.twitter.com/vAtMWkUAuq — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) August 26, 2020

Well, here are some fan reactions after the episode.

I want to slap some people like Meenu slapped Nisha #JALAN pic.twitter.com/0eLzKIuvrJ — Dr Sumaira Nawaz (@DrSumairaNawaz2) August 27, 2020

#JALAN @habib_areeba @MinalKofficial l think women should be more alert and should not give so much space to their husbands that they get involved in girls like Nisha, they should take care of their husbands like and dislikes and make them happy — Shanaaya (@R60989219) August 27, 2020

I’m still confused how Asfand can fall in love with snake Nisha knowing that she is a SNAKE. Can’t wait for the next episode! @MinalKofficial @emmadirfani #Jalan — Mahnoor fahim (@mahnoorfahimm) August 26, 2020

@SidraSahrImran can we please talk about the future of #Jalan ? Coz I won’t be able to sleep — Tinkerbell 🧚‍♀️ (@MainKamlee) August 26, 2020

Both Areeba Habib and Minal Khan received lots of love from fans for their acting in the play and Areeba surely received sympathies from some emotional fans too, because of the character she plays in the show.

Well, the suspense is still not over, as the next episode’s teaser too leaves a lot of unanswered questions, as one sees Nisha’s former fiance marrying someone and her parents’ efforts to keep her away from her brother-in-law can all be seen in the teaser.

