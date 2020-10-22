As ARY Digital’s ‘Jalan’ is breaking viewership records and fans are eagerly waiting for Nisha’s downfall in the play, a scene showing how the two sisters connected in their childhood, is going viral.

The scene, shown as a moment their father remembers from their childhood, shows how Misha once won a racing competition against Nisha in childhood but Nisha not only accused her elder sister of cheating but demanded that the medal be given to her after removing Misha’s name.

Selfless as she is shown in the play, Misha not only agrees to share the medal with her sister when her father insistss but doesn’t even object when Nisha says that her name should be removed from something she has achieved.

The scene is going viral as people are comparing their childhood with their present situation where Nisha (played by Minal Khan) did the same when Misha (played by Areeba Habib) got married to Asfand (played by Emmad Irfani) and eventually stole her husband and everything she owned, leading her to suicide.

As the latest episode showed, Nisha doesn’t even care about her death and is only taking interest in the property dispute between her husband and sister-in-law, Kinza (played by Nadia Hussain), forcing Asfand to think if she married him or his property.

People are also waiting anxiously waiting for Jalan‘s next episode as Nisha is finally getting what she deserves with one viewer calling it the “most satisfying teaser”.

